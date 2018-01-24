UPDATE: DAY 3 - Testimony concludes, jury deliberations expected to begin in Benjamin Brewer trial

UPDATE: Deliberations will begin Thursday in the case against Benjamin Brewer.

The eastern Kentucky truck driver is charged with 12 counts related to the crash that killed six people and hurt six others in June 2015.

Prosecutors say Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash but the defense says Brewer fell asleep behind the wheel.

Both sides rested after calling 17 witnesses to testify on the stand.

They ranged from people in the crash to various experts.

The defense called their first witness Wednesday morning, a truck driver from Ohio that testified he was behind Brewer at the time of the crash.

"So the first move would have been with the wheel. This was the first thing, then the brake lights came on and we were in the center lane," Todd Fortune testified.

The defense brought in Dr. Robert Belloto from Ohio as their own expert toxicologist. He testified Brewer's blood test results weren't through and that meth may not have been in Brewer's blood at the time of the crash.

Belloto also pointed out the results didn't differentiate between two different types of meth.

It's another way the defense is trying to prove that Brewer was not high on meth at the time of the crash.

"I would keep digging. What else is there that would rather confirm or say it’s not," Belloto testified.

"Was that done is this case?" Defense attorney Mike Little asked.

"I wouldn’t say it was done but there’s definitely information that would say it’s probably not methamphetamine," Belloto replied.

A lot of people have been following the trial, including Richard Chapman from Ringgold.

He came to the courtroom Wednesday to see the man on trial with his own eyes.

"I wanted to see his body movements and see what his reactions were. This is the first testimony that I've heard was the gentleman that was up there, so I just wanted to see his reactions," Chapman said.

When asked if he thought Brewer was guilty or innocent of causing the crash, Chapman said: "Based on what I've heard, I would definitely say he is responsible for the deaths of those people. And what kind of judgment should be rendered in that case, I don't know," Chapman said.

It will be the jury's job to decide Brewer's fate.

They will return Thursday morning to begin deliberations.

Court ending for the day. Judge recommends ending and picking alternate tomorrow and starting deliberations then.

Pinkston: It was wrong and that's why he's guilty.

Defense is finished. District attorney is up.

Underwood points to statement nurse claims Brewer made about "What's done is done, can I go home now." Says it doesn't make sense that Brewer wouldn't say that to an officer or that no one else heard it.

Underwood: Much of the state's case was intended to cloud your judgement. Points to nurse who drew Brewer's blood, says she injected emotion to try and cloud judgement.

Underwood: If he's not intoxicated, then he's not guilty. It's really that straight forward.

Defense attorney Jay Underwood is giving closing arguments on behalf of Benjamin Brewer.

Carrion: Benjamin Brewer is standing before you asking the same thing. "What's done is done. Can I go home now." You don't get to injure four people and get to go home. You don't get to kill six people and get to go home. He didn't get it then, he doesn't get it now.

Carrion tells jury to write guilty six times by vehicular homicide on their jury form.

Carrion: Benjamin Brewer tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carrion mentions the defense's claim that Brewer fell asleep. She points to Brewer's written statement: "I seen brake lights and couldn't stop." Carrion: Sleeping people don't see brake lights.

In order to find Brewer guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, the state has to prove three things: The victims were killed by the defendant's operation of a motor vehicle, the killings were a result of the driver's intoxication, and the defendant acted recklessly.

Carrion: At the end of all the evidence, after you've seen the photos, the end of the testimony. You know what I've told you is true. You know what he was referring to when he said, What's done is done. Can I go home now?

Prosecutor Crystle Carrion is up.

Jury is back. Closing arguments are about to start.

Defense moves for acquittal for same reasons as earlier. Judge denies motion.

BREAKING: Defense rests in Benjamin Brewer trial.

BREAKING: Brewer is waiving his right to testify in his trial.

Doctor: Just because you're taking a drug and cross over the line doesn't mean you're impaired. That's crazy.

Doctor: Most drugs don't impair driving.

Doctor: When I run a test, I can get a false positive, which this is an example of.

Doctor can't remember if he reviewed the law enforcement file. Says he didn't review Chief Hickman's DRE evaluation. Can't remember if he reviewed statements from Brewer. "I was hired for the chemistry. That's what I spent my time on."

Cross examination now happening with the doctor on the stand.

Defense: What's your opinion of Ms. Quinn's work?

Doctor is testifying about different kinds of methamphetamine. There's a kind that is used in medicine, and the illegal kind. In testing, doctor says should have been noted.

Defense: Is this reliable?

Doctor: No. For two reasons.

Defense: Is this reliable?

Doctor: No. For two reasons. @wrcb — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Doctor: you have an overlap of other compounds coming off at the same time.

Doctor: There's enough evidence in this packet to say it was probably not methamphetamine.

Doctor: "I have more than one compound coming off at the same time." The software will give you a percentage of a match that is.

Looking at Brewer's results to the toxicology test again, specifically meth.

This Dr. Robert Volotto, from Dayton, OH. Unsure if proper spelling.

Back after delay. Defense calling next witness.

Jury is being shown dash cam video from when Brewer was being transported to CPD after crash

Pinkston points out in Fortune's statement to police didn't include seeing Brewer hit the brakes.

State is cross examining Fortune. "What made you notice the truck Mr. Brewer was driving?" Fortune replies, "Nothing."

Fortune says the governor on his truck wouldn't allow him to go faster than 64 MPH. Estimates Brewer was going about 65 MPH. "We were staying right there."

Fortune: The first thing I noticed, he jerked the wheel like this. The trailer moved and then the brake lights came on.

Fortune says he followed Brewer for about 5 miles before the crash. Didn't notice anything remarkable about his driving.

Defense calls their first witness, Ohio truck driver Todd Fortune.

Judge: I do think a jury could find the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Denies motion for acquittal.

Pinkston: There's evidence of no preimpact or post impact braking.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston is speaking now. Ms. O'Leary has been the only person to suggest he dozed off.

O'Leary: Because of those issues with recklessness and intoxication, we move for acquittal.

O'Leary: There's been no evidence presented about when he took breaks, when he slept.

O'Leary: Chief Hickman's conclusions are unreliable. He admittedly didn't follow procedure. His results were wrong. His test is unreliable.

Defense attorney Erinn O'Leary is presenting a motion for acquittal. Evidence fails to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judge: I see no reason to exclude the test. I will deny your motion to exclude that evidence.

Judge: There was extensive cross examination. She explained what it was and her reasoning for testing. Apparently the defense had some knowledge of it because they were able to cross examine her extensively. The jury has the right to determine if that did have an effect.

Little: That testimony should be stripped from the record.

Little: We should have known that before trial, we could have had extra testing done.

Little: That testimony should be stripped from the record. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Little: We should have known that before trial, we could have had extra testing done. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Defense attorney Mike Little: There were no notes about [contamination] in her packet. There was never any mention of the fact that there was a contaminated product used in their testing. It was a surprise to us at trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018