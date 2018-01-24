UPDATE: DAY 3 - Truck driver Benjamin Brewer waives right to testify, defense rests

UPDATE: A hold up in witness testimony brings the Benjamin Brewer trial to a halt on day 3.

The eastern Kentucky truck driver is charged with 12 counts related to the crash that killed six people and hurt six others in June 2015.

The problem stems from a witness for the defense who was supposed to fly into Chattanooga Wednesday morning but their flight was canceled.

We don't know who that witness is or where they are coming from.

Prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday, resting their case after hearing from 15 people on the stand.

The witnesses ranged from people in the crash to various experts.

The defense called their first witness Wednesday morning, a truck driver from Ohio that testified he was behind Brewer at the time of the crash.

A lot of people have been following the trial, including Richard Chapman from Ringgold.

He came to the courtroom Wednesday to see the man on trial with his own eyes.

"I wanted to see his body movements and see what his reactions were. This is the first testimony that I've heard was the gentleman that was up there, so I just wanted to see his reactions," Chapman said.

When asked if he thought Brewer was guilty or innocent of causing the crash, Chapman said: "Based on what I've heard, I would definitely say he is responsible for the deaths of those people. And what kind of judgement should be rendered in that case, I don't know," Chapman said.

Testimony will resume once that witness touches down in Chattanooga, which should be around 1-1:30 pm.

A lot of people are also waiting to see if Brewer himself will take the stand in his own defense.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

Defense moves for acquittal for same reasons as earlier. Judge denies motion. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

BREAKING: Defense rests in Benjamin Brewer trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

BREAKING: Brewer is waiving his right to testify in his trial. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/xH4MUe5soX — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Looking at Brewer’s results to the toxicology test again, specifically meth. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/oLHNuftYWh — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Problem with next witness, they were supposed to fly in at 9 AM. Flight got canceled. Won't be here until 1:30 ish. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Video shows officer running through Burger King drive thru to get Brewer something to eat. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Jury is being shown dash cam video from when Brewer was being transported to CPD after crash @WRCB pic.twitter.com/QWP1VvBQhe — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Defense attorney Mike Little: There were no notes about [contamination] in her packet. There was never any mention of the fact that there was a contaminated product used in their testing. It was a surprise to us at trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018