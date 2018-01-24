UPDATE: DAY 3 - Truck driver Benjamin Brewer waives right to testify, defense rests

After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.More
The robbery happened at MapCo Mart on Highway 41, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.More
Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.More
Jury selection is underway in the Benjamin Brewer trial. Here's a timeline showing the process to where we are now.More
Wednesday morning the defense takes its turn calling witnesses in the Benjamin Brewer trial.More
The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
The Benjamin Brewer trial is expected to start on January 22, 2018.More
Brewer faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six people on Interstate 75 in Ooltewah.More
The 39 year old faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six on I-75 in Ooltewah.More
Channel 3 reporter Kelly McCarthy has been in the courtroom following the hearing for Benjamin Brewer, the man charged in the June 2015 crash that killed six people in a work zone at exit 10 on I-75 North.More
The National Transportation Safety Board meeting Tuesday began with a discussion about the deadly 2015 Ooltewah crash that claimed six lives.More
