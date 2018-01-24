DAY 3: Defense to call their witnesses in truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial

After testimony from 15 state witnesses Tuesday, prosecutors rested their case against Kentucky truck driver Benjamin Brewer.

Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.

The state called several expert witnesses from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chattanooga Police department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Day 2 States rests in Benjamin Brewer trial

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he didn't find an issue with the brakes in his post-crash inspection, despite Brewer's statements.

"We took air and added it to the brake chamber on the right side and they both worked properly," Harmon testified.

Evidence on the scene supported Harmon's testimony.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Day 1 of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial is complete

The jury also heard testimony from TBI Forensic Scientist Miranda Quinn, who tested Brewer's blood at the state crime lab.

Quinn testified that Brewer's blood tested positive for meth and amphetamine.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

Video shows officer running through Burger King drive thru to get Brewer something to eat. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Jury is being shown dash cam video from when Brewer was being transported to CPD after crash @WRCB pic.twitter.com/QWP1VvBQhe — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018

Defense attorney Mike Little: There were no notes about [contamination] in her packet. There was never any mention of the fact that there was a contaminated product used in their testing. It was a surprise to us at trial. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 24, 2018