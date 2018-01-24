DAY 3: Defense to call their witnesses in truck driver Benjamin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DAY 3: Defense to call their witnesses in truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial

By WRCB Staff
Benjamin Brewer sits in court Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo Benjamin Brewer sits in court Tuesday. WRCBtv.com photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

After testimony from 15 state witnesses Tuesday, prosecutors rested their case against Kentucky truck driver Benjamin Brewer. 

Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.

The state called several expert witnesses from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chattanooga Police department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he didn't find an issue with the brakes in his post-crash inspection, despite Brewer's statements.

"We took air and added it to the brake chamber on the right side and they both worked properly," Harmon testified. 

Evidence on the scene supported Harmon's testimony. 

The jury also heard testimony from TBI Forensic Scientist Miranda Quinn, who tested Brewer's blood at the state crime lab. 

Quinn testified that Brewer's blood tested positive for meth and amphetamine. 

