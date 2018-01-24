Tinky Winky actor dies at 52

Teletubbies' Tinky Winky actor dies at age 52.

Best known for playing the purple, hand-carrying Teletubby, Simon Shelton's death was announced on his niece's instagram page on January 20th.

She says he was "the kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him."

Shelton took over the role from actor Dave Thompson after he was fired in 1997.

The show feature four colorful characters living in a futuristic dome, and aired between 1997 and 2001.

The song become very popular and reached number one in the u-k singles chart in December of 1997 and remained in the top 75 for 32 weeks, selling more than a million copies.

