Immigrant tuition splits Tennessee governor's field in forum

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Candidates for governor in Tennessee largely agreed on broad issues facing education during the race's first televised forum, except for a partisan split on in-state tuition for immigrants whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.



The Republicans at the State Collaborative on Reforming Education forum Tuesday, House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee, voiced opposition to offering the tuition break at state colleges and universities.



The Democrats, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, said offering the in-state break to those immigrants would be the right thing to do.



Two other leading candidates didn't attend. U.S. Rep. Diane Black's campaign says she had a scheduling conflict. Former state Sen. Mae Beavers didn't participate because of her mother's funeral Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.