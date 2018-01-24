Cool mornings and awesome afternoon

Good Tuesday. It is mild and breezy this morning with temps in the mid to upper 40s. We won't have too much of a warm up with the high in Chattanooga only reaching about 50.More
Good Thursday. We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning. Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.More
Good Wednesday. We are starting out about 10 degrees cooler this morning with temps in the 30s. We will warm nicely, though getting to 51 this afternoon under sunny skies.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
Whitwell schools are closed Wednesday as the search resumes.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
Two people are dead after as 15 year shoots into Marshall County High School in Kentucky. The 15 year is in custody.More
Wednesday morning the defense takes its turn calling witnesses in the Benjamin Brewer trial.More
