Cool mornings and awesome afternoon

Good Wednesday. We are starting out about 10 degrees cooler this morning with temps in the 30s. We will warm nicely, though getting to 51 this afternoon under sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will offer cool mornings as well with lows near 30. Afternoon highs, however, will climb to 55 on Thursday and make it to a phenomenal 60 degrees Friday.

This weekend a front will approach and bring in cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with only a slight chance for a late day stray shower. Temps will be mild all day with the low Saturday morning bottoming out at 40 and the high reaching 55.

Sunday we will start with rain showers moving through Sunday morning. You will probably log between .25" and .50" in the gauge. Sunday afternoon it will clear out and we will reach a high of 56. Cooler air will settle in Sunday night.

Monday we will start the week with a chilly temperature of 29, but the afternoon will be amazing with sunshine and a high of 52.

