Fighting back against the "Tide Pod Challenge"

Good Wednesday. We are starting out about 10 degrees cooler this morning with temps in the 30s. We will warm nicely, though getting to 51 this afternoon under sunny skies.More
Good Wednesday. We are starting out about 10 degrees cooler this morning with temps in the 30s. We will warm nicely, though getting to 51 this afternoon under sunny skies.More
Candidates for governor in Tennessee largely agreed on broad issues facing education during the race's first televised forum, except for a partisan split on in-state tuition for immigrants whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More
Candidates for governor in Tennessee largely agreed on broad issues facing education during the race's first televised forum, except for a partisan split on in-state tuition for immigrants whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More
It's a Pearson family Super Bowl party! "This Is Us" fans can expect plenty of Super Bowl brouhaha on Tuesday night's episode.More
It's a Pearson family Super Bowl party! "This Is Us" fans can expect plenty of Super Bowl brouhaha on Tuesday night's episode.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
The Sheriff says he will call Marion County schools superintendent Mark Griffith on Wednesday morning to determine whether or not schools will open.More
The Sheriff says he will call Marion County schools superintendent Mark Griffith on Wednesday morning to determine whether or not schools will open.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
Wednesday morning the defense takes its turn calling witnesses in the Benjamin Brewer trial.More
Wednesday morning the defense takes its turn calling witnesses in the Benjamin Brewer trial.More
Bryan Moody III is facing one count of possession of child pornography in federal court.More
Bryan Moody III is facing one count of possession of child pornography in federal court.More