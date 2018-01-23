"We want him to surrender" says wife of robbery suspect on the run

Teletubbies' Tinky Winky actor dies aged 52. Best known for playing the purple, hand-carrying Teletubby, Simon Shelton's death was announced on his niece's instagram page on January 20th.More
Brewer has been charged with 6 cases of vehicular homicide in the horrific 2015 crash on Interstate 75 at the Ooltewah exit.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
Every year, flu carries away perfectly healthy young adults and children, and tens of thousands of people over 65.More
Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.More
Police say Dewayne Halfacre stole a vehicle and a gun, leading to several businesses and schools being locked down on Tuesday.More
The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.More
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
Energy from the quake 4,500 miles away near Alaska on Tuesday was detected in the scenic city.More
Two people are dead after as 15 year shoots into Marshall County High School in Kentucky. The 15 year is in custody.More
Wednesday morning the defense takes its turn calling witnesses in the Benjamin Brewer trial.More
