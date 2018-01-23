Bob Costas left out of NBC's Super Bowl coverage

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia

A new lawsuit alleges Motel 6 discriminated against some of its Latino customers in Phoenix by giving their personal information to U.S. immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests.

Minnesota Public Radio is providing additional detail of allegations of sexual harassment against humorist Garrison Keillor.

Newly released court documents show an immigration agent is facing federal charges after a Wichita television news anchor told police that he was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature.

Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.

U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money, says he developed a deep affection for the woman but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship with her.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S.

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.

NEW YORK (AP) - Bob Costas won't be working the Super Bowl for NBC next month.

The longtime broadcaster was not included in the network's lineup for the NFL title game telecast from Minneapolis on Feb. 4, leading to speculation that Costas' comments about head injuries in football might have affected the decision.

Dan Patrick and Liam McHugh will host the broadcast.

An NBC Sports spokesperson said: "Dan and Liam have served as hosts for our NFL pregame/studio shows on Sunday nights and Thursday nights, respectively, throughout the season and will continue on Super Bowl Sunday."

Costas said: "Dan and Liam have done the job hosting NBC's NFL coverage all season. It wouldn't be right for me to parachute in and do the Super Bowl."

When he stepped down as host of the Olympics last February, Costas was expected to keep his Super Bowl duties because Mike Tirico, his Olympic replacement, would be in South Korea.

Costas hosted NBC's Super Bowl pregame coverage in 1986, 1989, 1993, 2009, 2012 and 2015.

During an appearance at the University of Maryland in November, he said of football: "the reality is that this game destroys people's brains."

