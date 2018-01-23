East Hamilton basketball coach suspended for confrontation after - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Hamilton basketball coach suspended for confrontation after Friday's game

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
File photo of Rodney English. File photo of Rodney English.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

East Hamilton's head basketball coach has been suspended.

The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday. 

She says the confrontation was not physical but she says some "inappropriate things were said about a player's family."

The Hamilton County Department of Education is investigating.

Until the investigation is complete, assistant coach Zach Roddenberry will act as head coach.

