East Hamilton basketball coach suspended for confrontation after Friday's game

East Hamilton's head basketball coach has been suspended.

The school's principal, Gail Chuy, says there was a verbal confrontation involving coach Rodney English at a basketball game on Friday.

She says the confrontation was not physical but she says some "inappropriate things were said about a player's family."

The Hamilton County Department of Education is investigating.

Until the investigation is complete, assistant coach Zach Roddenberry will act as head coach.

