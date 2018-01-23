WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British ColumbiaMore
Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore
So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good!More
All of the Whitwell schools have been locked down Monday morning as authorities search for a robbery suspect.More
The free breakfast biscuit is available until 10:30 am.More
Marshall County High School in Benton was on lockdown and a suspect was in custody as paramedics tended to the injured and wounded, officials said.More
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More
The second day of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial began Tuesday morning after a full day of testimony Monday.More
Those who were not injured were taken back to the school so parents could pick them up.More
The cruise was one its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans.More
The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
