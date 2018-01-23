SI: ESPN 'interested' in Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football

Former Tennessee football quarterback Peyton Manning, left, and former University of Florida football quarterback Steve Spurrier get together after a news conference of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. AP photo

Since his retirement from football, fans have been speculating about Peyton Manning's next job.

The Tennessee and NFL legend seems to be enjoying the time off, going to games, spending time with family, and the normal things you do in retirement.

Manning hasn't shown any interest in broadcasting so far, but ESPN's got a pretty high profile job available on Monday Night Football--- and some are speculating Manning would be the perfect fit.

Jon Gruden left ESPN to coach the Oakland Raiders, leaving the coveted analysis position open on the sports network's biggest show.

Top ESPN executive Stephanie Druley spoke to Sports Illustrated about the possibility of Manning coming to Monday Night Football.