Crash Victims Pulled From Icy Ridge

ALBANY, NY (WNYT) A mother and her two teenage daughters are recovering after a crash that left them stranded at the bottom of a snowy ravine in Rensselaer, New York Monday.

"She just hit a sheet of ice," said Deputy Police Chief Jim Frankoski. "She slid into the snow, took a tree out and thank God for the tree that's there now as you can see because that kept the car from rolling down the hill."

The driver, a mom, and two teenage girls had to make a quick decision - stay in the car or bail out down the hill. They chose the latter and were rescued by Rensselaer Fire & Police. All suffered minor injuries.

"I'm not going to second guess what they did," Frankoski said. "They felt that at that particular point that was the best option for them and that's what they did.