CHI Memorial to offer free classes in February to help people stop smoking

CHI Memorial wants to help smokers kick their addiction.

CHI Memorial's Rees Skillern Cancer Institute will offer a free seven-week Freedom From Smoking© beginning February 1st.

The program will help participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, change their lifestyle to make quitting easier, how to manage stress and avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.

The classes will meet every Thursday for seven weeks from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm at CHI Internal Medicine Group, which is located at 605 Glenwood Drive, Suite 300.

The class is designed for a small group setting, so make sure you register by calling (423)-495-7778 before it fills up.

Over the past 30 years, Freedom From Smoking©, an American Lung Association Program, has helped more than one million Americans kick their nicotine addictions.