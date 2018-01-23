Two displaced following Monday night fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two displaced following Monday night fire

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Two people were displaced by a fire Monday night at the Royal Arms Apartments Monday night. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded around 9:00 pm and found a small kitchen fire at the apartment at 314 McBrien Road. The fire was extinguished quickly with a portable water extinguisher.

Captain Carpenter of the CFD said the apartment's smoke alarm had been unplugged. A neighbor smelled smoke and alerted the residents to get out.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.  The cause has been ruled accidental, caused by food being left unattended on the stove. 

