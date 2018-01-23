School bus rolls over in Georgia; students hospitalized

Authorities say 16 students aboard a school bus in Georgia were taken to hospitals after the bus rolled on to its side.

Georgia news outlets report that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Gilmer County in north

central Georgia.

Gilmer County Sheriff office, said there were no life-threatening injuries but 12 out of the 16 children were taken to the area hospitals.

The students were from Clear Creek Middle School. Those who were not injured were taken back to the school so parents could pick them up.

The exact cause of the crash hasn't been released but Copeland said the bus was the only vehicle involved.