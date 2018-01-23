Kentucky school shooting: 1 dead after gunfire erupts at Marshall County High School

One person was dead and at least a half-dozen others were wounded Tuesday after gunfire erupted at a Kentucky high school, the state police reported.

Marshall County High School in Benton was on lockdown and a suspect was in custody as paramedics tended to the injured and wounded, officials said.

Junior Greg Rodgers told NBC News that when he arrived at school he saw students racing out of the building.

"I pulled off to the side of the road because everyone was running to the main road," Rodgers, 17, said. "I asked my friend what was going on and he told me that there was a school shooting. I was shocked. He said that someone had just shot up the school."

Rodgers said the bullets started flying as kids were heading to classes.

"I'm distraught from all of it. I couldn't really focus driving home. I was shaking a lot driving back to my house. I'm still shaking," he said.

"Much yet unknown," Gov. Matt Bevin wrote in a Tweet. "Please do not speculate or spread hearsay."

Detective Jody Cash, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police, was headed to the scene.

Benton is a city of about 4,300 in western Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee. It is also about 40 miles southeast of West Paducah, Kentucky, where in 1997 a 14-year-old student at Heath High School killed three and wounded five more as they were praying.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.