Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP -

By The Associated Press

Twitter's chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Noto is considered a key part of the company's leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid more than 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Noto is joining Social Finance Inc., an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.