UPDATE: Day 2 of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial continues

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: With the morning session concluded, testimony continues this afternoon in the trial of Kentucky truck driver Benjamin Brewer, accused of causing a crash that killed six people in 2015. 

Much of the testimony Tuesday has centered around the drug tests performed hours after the crash. 

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman testified that Brewer failed several tests and that his pulse and blood pressure were high, leading to the conclusion that he was high on a stimulant. 

But the defense argues the science behind the testing isn’t reliable, calling it quote “junk science” because it’s only reliable 33% of the time. 

This testimony is crucial in this case because the case centers around whether or not Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash. 

The defense says brewer fell asleep behind the wheel. 

Brewer is charged with 6 counts of vehicular homicide from the crash; there are 6 other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison. 

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

