UPDATE: Day 2 of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial continues

UPDATE: With the morning session concluded, testimony continues this afternoon in the trial of Kentucky truck driver Benjamin Brewer, accused of causing a crash that killed six people in 2015.

Much of the testimony Tuesday has centered around the drug tests performed hours after the crash.

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman testified that Brewer failed several tests and that his pulse and blood pressure were high, leading to the conclusion that he was high on a stimulant.

But the defense argues the science behind the testing isn’t reliable, calling it quote “junk science” because it’s only reliable 33% of the time.

This testimony is crucial in this case because the case centers around whether or not Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash.

The defense says brewer fell asleep behind the wheel.

Brewer is charged with 6 counts of vehicular homicide from the crash; there are 6 other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison.

Report shows Brewer’s blood tested negative for alcohol. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Judge rules witness is able to testify regarding Brewer's blood sample and what it tested positive for. State clarifies they are not going to ask how meth impacted Brewer. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Witness is talking about how she uses machines to test blood for illegal substances and how she uses those results to determine what the blood tests positive for. Very complicated. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

To clarify- Little does not want the witness, a woman who tested Brewer's blood in the TBI's lab, to testify how the meth impacted Brewer. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Defense argues witness can't link impact meth had on Brewer. "She doesn't know his height, his weight. It would be an educated guess to say he was affected by it." @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Defense arguing the testimony from the woman who tested Brewer's blood is "dangerous." @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Trial is still on a break. Jury is out and a hearing with the next witness is going on. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren says the truck was speeding in a 55 MPH zone, didn't use brakes, brakes were working properly. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

From all the info Warren gathered, the tractor trailer caused the crash. "He had the first opportunity to prevent it and did not." @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren is describing the kind of terrain on the section of I-75 where the crash was and the line of sight a driver has on the road, notes in a semi, there is a better line of sight because they sit higher. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren says using the video, he was able to mathematically figure out the truck was driving at least 78 MPH. He says it lines up with the calculation from the evidence of the impact to the first car. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren is explaining how he used time and distance and two markers in the video to determine how fast the truck was going. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren says the biggest piece of evidence he worked with were the tire marks left on the roadway. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren is showing jurors on a map step by step the impact of the crash. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/cyHLKqwGPJ — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren says the Prius was going 13 MPH slowing down to 5 MPH and was struck and accelerated to 72 Mph from impact. Info from the black box. @wrcb — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren testifies, "I did not see any braking marks. All I could see was impact marks, based on the tire marks I was seeing." @wrcb — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Pulling up to the scene on his motorcycle, "I could see the where the impact started, where the vehicles were being shoved forward. I could see a horrific scene," Warren testified. @wrcb — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Warren is an investigator with CPD’s traffic division. Has been working the city’s most serious crashes for 18 years. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/k9XqASj54V — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Harmon says someone must have a CDL or commercial driver's license to drive something 26,000 lbs or more. To get a CDL, you have to compete a written and driving test and an inspection. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Harmon has been with THP for 22 years. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Lt. John Harmon with Tennessee Highway Patrol is next on the stand. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

During a walk and turn test, Hickman says Brewer stepped off the line during the instruction stage. Took his sandals off, and still stepped out of balance. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Hickman says Brewer had an abrasion on his forehead between the size of a quarter and a soda can. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Hickman says when he is evaluating someone for possibly being under the influence of drugs, they first rule out alcohol and medical conditions. Also asks about sleep, if the person has eaten. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Hickman’s resume includes 6 pages of classes he’s completed regarding drug recognition. Defense argues they’ve previously objected saying the science is unreliable. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/qPxOlE3ogT — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018

Hickman is explaining how as a drug recognition expert, the clues he picks up on when testing someone who may be under the influence of drugs. Says they have to rule out medical conditions, etc. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 23, 2018