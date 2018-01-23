Day 2 of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial gets underway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Day 2 of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial gets underway

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The second day of truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial began Tuesday morning after a full day of testimony Monday.

Brewer is charged with 6 counts of vehicular homicide from the crash; there are 6 other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison. 

Brewer failed to stop his semi as he approached traffic at the Ooltewah I-75 exit and slammed into several cars. Brewer later tested positive for meth.

The biggest piece of evidence centered around recorded statements Brewer made to police hours after the crash. 

In the statements when asked about what happened, he said, "I saw brake lights; I tried to hit my brakes; I didn't have brakes; I tried to veer left."

Dashcam video shows Benjamin Brewer holding his head in the back of a police car moments after the crash that killed six people.

