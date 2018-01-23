Get a FREE Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit with mobile app

Here's something to look forward to this morning, if you download the Chick-fil-A mobile app you will get a free Chick-fil-A biscuit for breakfast!

The Atlanta-based fast food restaurant is offering customers a free breakfast biscuit until 10:30 am at participating restaurants.

The offer is only good for one item, and you MUST be present to claim your biscuit. Sorry, kids, you can't ask your parents to pick one up for you.