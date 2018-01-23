New study says no one over this age should wear jeans

A great pair of jeans never goes out of style. But according to a 2016 study by British company CollectPlus, there's an age at which we should find a new way to be stylish.

And that age ... is 53.

53?!

We'll cede that there's probably a best-by date for crop tops and miniskirts (though we reserve the right to figure it out for ourselves).

But jeans? We're skeptical. Can we really grow out of wearing jeans?

To clarify, the survey doesn't rule out wearing jeans after 53 altogether. The thesis is that shopping for new pairs past this age isn't worth the trouble. One in 10 half-centurions try on six pairs and spend five days looking to find just one pair that fits. The process is so traumatic that 6 percent reportedly burst into tears.

So, if you can still fit into your old jeans, you're good! But shopping for new ones? The study says to forget it.

Since the options for clothing the lower halves of our bodies in adulthood seem to be rapidly dwindling, here are a few options that haven't yet been outlawed by the peanut gallery:

Overalls. They're not just for toddlers anymore!

Pantsuits. Always a great way to make a presidential statement.

Caftans. It is an inalienable right to enter old age in a fabulous caftan. Apparently, that starts at 54.

Astronaut suit. You'll be ready for anything!

No pants. Technically you're not breaking any fashion rules.

All kidding aside, we believe you should wear what you want and leave the fashion rules where they belong: the past. Godspeed.