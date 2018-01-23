Recall alert: Panasonic TV and stand may "tip over" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Recall alert: Panasonic TV and stand may "tip over"

By WRCB Staff

Panasonic is recalling some flat screen televisions and stands over the danger of the screws becoming loose and the TV can tip over and potentially hurt children.

The recall includes Panasonic's 55-inch flat screen LED and LCD televisions with table-top swivel stands.

So far, no one has been hurt, but if you have one of these stands you should detach your TV and contact the company for a free repair kit.

