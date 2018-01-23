Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning

Alaska's Kodiak Police Department told residents in a video posted 20 minutes ago to evacuate their homes and move to ground at least 100 ft or higher amid tsunami alert. pic.twitter.com/XPlemZYk6C — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2018

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.



The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."



Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.



People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

