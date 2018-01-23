Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, AK -

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
    
The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland."
    
Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.
    
People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.