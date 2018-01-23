Chilly mornings,nice afternoons

Good Tuesday. It is mild and breezy this morning with temps in the mid to upper 40s. We won't have too much of a warm up with the high in Chattanooga only reaching about 50. We will be a little breezy with winds from the west at 10-15 mph, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday through Friday will sport chilly mornings and very pleasant afternoons. Low temps will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s. We should have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week.

The weekend will mark much warmer mornings. Saturday morning it will be in the upper 30s. Sunday morning will start in the upper 40s. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the mid 50s. Expect a few light showers Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We may have a sprinkle or two lasting into early Sunday morning.

