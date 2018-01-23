Chilly mornings,nice afternoons

Good Tuesday. It is mild and breezy this morning with temps in the mid to upper 40s. We won't have too much of a warm up with the high in Chattanooga only reaching about 50.More
Good Thursday. We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning. Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.More
Good Monday. A cool front moving through will bring in some showers and storms this afternoon into this evening.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning.More
The cruise was one its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans.More
It was later in their lives that the California parents accused of torturing their 13 children began experimenting with different religions and started to “sow those wild oats” with bizarre sexual exploration, according to a family member.More
According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street.More
The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.More
It turns out that mold may be hiding in those insanely warm layers, and can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with chronic health problems.More
Berry College is home to the Fighting Vikings, but a new potential mascot has emerged. And it's one that represents more than just the college. The duo of bald eagles represent the country.More
The incident happened while the Rhea County Sheriff's Department was conducting a search at the home of Michael Loden and Jessica Glass.More
NBC's Megyn Kelly says Jane Fonda "has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive" after the actress criticized her for bringing up the subject of plastic surgery in an interview last September.More
