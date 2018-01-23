Belmont University to host education forum for candidates in governor's race

Six of the seven leading candidates for governor in Tennessee are meeting for a televised forum on education.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education forum will take place Tuesday evening at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University.

The Republicans scheduled to participate include state House Speaker Beth Harwell, former state Sen. Mae Beavers and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill

Lee. U.S. Rep. Diane Black's campaign says she will not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

The two Democrats, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, will participate.

Belmont University, will host the event.