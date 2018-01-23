UPDATE: Chattanooga first homicide of 2018 reported, death ruled as justified

UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2018.

It happened Monday night on the 1500 block of Ryan Street, near Main Street.

Police are not releasing many details about what happened but said the person who fired the weapon had the right to do so. Hamilton County's district attorney’s office determined the death was justifiable.

"The justifiable part is where Tennessee law steps in certain situations that taking someone's life is excused under the law," said Bryan Hoss with Davis & Hoss.

Police said when they arrived at the home Monday night, they found 26-year-old Taji Webb on the ground with a gunshot wound; Webb later died at a hospital. Police said they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence showing that deadly force was necessary. However, the details of the shooting have not been released.

Channel 3 wanted to know what kind of scenario could've played out to justify a homicide, Hoss said typically self-defense would be justifiable.

"If that belief is real and your actions are reasonable then you can use deadly force to protect yourself, a family member or third party," explained Hoss.

Our Channel 3 investigation reveals that there were 34 homicides last year, and only three of them were classified as justified. In the last 5 years, there have been 13 such cases.

Channel 3 asked how Chattanooga police and the district attorney were able to determine so quickly the shooting was justified, Hoss explained, “sometimes it might take 30 minutes to decide something, sometimes it might take three years it just depends it's case by case."

Hoss said in this case, if it was self-defense in the residents' home there are even more protections for the person who used deadly force.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's office said "At this time they don't expect any charges to be filed."

Officers said this is not the first time they've encountered the man who was killed. Webb had a long criminal record dating back to 2010. He had been citedforh theft, weapon and possession charges.

