UPDATE: First homicide of the year reported in Chattanooga

UPDATE: The man who was shot in the 1500 block of Ryan Street Monday night has passed away.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call just before 10:45 pm.

Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Taji Webb who was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Webb was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for the CPD said, "witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected at the scene. As a result, there is reasonable belief this homicide is justifiable and the use of deadly force was necessary."

Investigators have consulted with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and determined that charges should not be filed at this time.

This is the first homicide in Chattanooga this year.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street. Chattanooga Police confirm that the victim does have life-threatening injuries.

