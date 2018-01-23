1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street.  Chattanooga Police confirm that the victim does have life-threatening injuries.

