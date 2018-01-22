Abandoned home catches fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Abandoned home catches fire

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to a fire Monday night. 

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of Taft Highway just after 9 p.m. 

Officials say an abandoned home being used as a storage unit was fully engulfed when crews arrived. 

No injuries were reported. 

The house is said to be a total loss. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

