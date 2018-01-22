Rhea Co. deputy injured during weekend drug bust

A Rhea County deputy was injured during a drug bust Saturday.

The incident happened while the Rhea County Sheriff's Department was conducting a search at the home of Michael Loden and Jessica Glass.

As deputies were going inside the home, one suspect threw chemicals at a deputy injuring him.

He was checked out by EMS and is expected to be okay.

Deputies found nearly 23 grams of drugs inside the home. They say the two were also operating a meth lab inside the residence.

Loden and Glass are being held in the Rhea County Jail on multiple drug charges.