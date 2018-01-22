Rhea Co. deputy injured during weekend drug bust - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea Co. deputy injured during weekend drug bust

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect

A Rhea County deputy was injured during a drug bust Saturday.

The incident happened while the Rhea County Sheriff's Department was conducting a search at the home of Michael Loden and Jessica Glass. 

As deputies were going inside the home, one suspect threw chemicals at a deputy injuring him. 

He was checked out by EMS and is expected to be okay. 

Deputies found nearly 23 grams of drugs inside the home. They say the two were also operating a meth lab inside the residence. 

Loden and Glass are being held in the Rhea County Jail on multiple drug charges.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.