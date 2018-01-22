What the Tech? Cold weather tips for smartphones - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What the Tech? Cold weather tips for smartphones

Posted: Updated:
By Jamey Tucker, Technology Reporter
Connect
WRCB -

If I hear one more person complain about the cold weather...

Seriously, I've been complaining too. Whenever I leave the house, I have to remember a hat, gloves and boots. Then, I have to scrape ice or snow off the windshield, and I'm doing all of those things while carrying an expensive smartphone.

I forget sometimes that the device in my hands cost around $1,000, and here I am, struggling to hold it, while my other hand is clutching a $2 cup of coffee.

Cold weather is not good for electronic devices like tablets, computers or smartphones, and we all have a smartphone with us at all times.

You've probably noticed that a smartphone battery runs down faster when it's cold. Accidentally leave the phone in your car, and you'll come back to find the battery has quickly drained and is in need of a full charge.

There are some things to think about to keep your device charged and, more importantly, operating. Here are some suggestions:

? When you're going to be outside for awhile, keep your phone warm by keeping it close to your body.

? Keep it in your pocket to make sure it's warm and dry, but this can be a challenge when someone's always calling or texting you.

? Use a Bluetooth headset. Siri and Google Assistant can read text messages and make calls just by asking. Your phone never needs to leave your pocket.

? My favorite inexpensive headset is from Anker. It wraps around the back of your head and has a discrete microphone, you'll never see it, to play music or make/receive calls.

? My favorite one-ear headset is the Voyager from Plantronics. This one will announce who's calling and ask if you'd like to answer it.

? Even if you can hold your phone, if you're wearing gloves, the phone won't recognize your fingerprint to unlock it or swipe the screen. If you try taking off a glove to use the phone, that's when you can drop it. If you need to buy gloves, by a pair with heat-touch. Columbia makes Omni-Heat Touch Gloves that are compatible with touch screens.

? Remember that cold weather makes phone screens more fragile. A simple drop, while you're trying to take off a glove, can result in a very expensive repair. A good shock-proof case will protect the screen.

? Dropping a phone in snow is almost as bad as dropping it in water. Catalyst makes waterproof and shockproof cases for almost all smartphones. I use one for my iPhone X, and I like how it keeps my phone safe but doesn't add a lot of bulk.

? If your phone has been out in the cold for a long time, it's a good idea to let it reach room temperature before using it. Condensation is created when a phone or lens goes from cold to warm. It's a great idea to shut down the phone once you come inside and not turn it back on until it reaches room temperature.

We often think about heat and water damaging the phone in the summer but winter can be just as brutal to both us and our devices.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting

    1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-23 05:28:42 GMT
    Police investigate early morning shooting.Police investigate early morning shooting.

    According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street. 

    More

    According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street. 

    More

  • TBI weighs in on Gov. Haslam's statewide opioid plan

    TBI weighs in on Gov. Haslam's statewide opioid plan

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-01-23 05:01:35 GMT

    As the nation tries to tackle the opioid epidemic, Tennessee officials say Governor Haslam's 10 point plan is a step in the right direction. 

    More

    As the nation tries to tackle the opioid epidemic, Tennessee officials say Governor Haslam's 10 point plan is a step in the right direction. 

    More

  • Abandoned home catches fire

    Abandoned home catches fire

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-23 03:35:23 GMT

    Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire Monday night. 

    More

    Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire Monday night. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.