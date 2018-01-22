UPDATE: Traffic moving again on 1-75 SB following crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Traffic moving again on 1-75 SB following crash

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Traffic is moving again on I-75 SB. 

Police are still on the scene of the accident that has been moved to the shoulder. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash at mile marker 7 near the Bonny Oaks exit is causing delays.

The southbound left lanes are blocked. 

Use an alternate route until the crash is cleared if possible.

TDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 5:00 pm.

