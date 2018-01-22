Whitfield Co. Schools to use Good Friday as inclement weather ma - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. Schools to use Good Friday as inclement weather makeup day

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
WHITEFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Whitfield County Schools will be using Good Friday as a make-up day. 

The school system posted the decision to make March 30, 2018, a regular school day on Facebook.

On the school calendar, the day is listed as either a holiday for students or an inclement weather makeup day if needed. 

