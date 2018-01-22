California torture house: Louise Turpin’s sister said sibling experimented with religion, sex

It was later in their lives that the California parents accused of torturing their 13 children began experimenting with different religions and started to “sow those wild oats” with bizarre sexual exploration, according to a family member.

In an interview on "Megyn Kelly Today," Teresa Robinette, described how her sister, Louise Anna Turpin, seemed to live an idyllic life with husband David Allen Turpin, at first in Texas and later California, before it came to light that the couple had allegedly strangled, tortured and starved their children.

Robinette, who has been in touch with detectives but has not yet spoken with her nieces and nephews, recalled how David Turpin appeared to have some wealth and kept the family in good homes, cars and kept season passes to Disney.

“Every time I was on the phone with Louise it was always perfect,” Robinette said.

For years, Robinette said her family visited Louise and went on trips to Disneyland, but as time went on, her older sister grew distant and the trips stopped.

After that, Robinette kept in touch with her sister’s family via Skype. She said she felt something was amiss when the children were only allowed to speak one at a time.

“I always even said I think those children are very book smart, but I was worried because they were homeschooled, because they didn’t hold a conversation well, I was always concerned that they weren’t going to be socially developed because she homeschooled them,” Robinette said.

Robinette said it was about eight years ago when she was no longer able to Skype with her nieces and nephews.

Around the time that Louise Turpin turned 40, Robinette said her sibling confided in her that the family had stopped attending church.

“She thought it was cool that they had quit going to church, and that they were — didn’t trust the church anymore — and they were experimenting with different religions.

"And at the time she told me that her and David, the older children were helping her take care of the younger children, so her and David could kind of sow those wild oats that they didn’t sow when she was younger,” Robinette said.

Louise Turpin, who had never smoked a cigarette or drank alcohol, began going to bars and getting drunk with her husband, Robinette said. At one point, the couple contacted a man online and met him in Huntsville, Alabama, so Louise could have sex with him, Robinette said.

A year later, the couple returned to the same hotel room in Huntsville to engage in sex in the same room, Robinette said. Robinette said she’s unsure if her sister told anyone else about the encounter.

Robinette said she hopes to go out to California, visit her nieces and nephews and tell them they still have “family that is not deranged."

Robinette said she will not be extending the same warmth to her sister.

“Louise no longer exists to me,” she said. “She and David are dead to me.”