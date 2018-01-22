Hamilton Co. school bus breaks down in middle of busy street Mon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Co. school bus breaks down in middle of busy street Monday

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN -

A Hamilton County school bus is out of commission after it broke down on the way to school Monday.

This incident happened just before 7:00 am on Hixson Pike near Ashland Terrace. The bus broke down right in the middle of the morning commute. Some lanes of traffic were closed while crews removed the bus and brought the students to a safe location.

A Durham School Services spokesperson said, 65 students were transferred off bus 332 and on a spare bus because of an issue. Channel 3 reached out to find out what went wrong, but they did not specify what happened citing an ongoing investigation.

The company also could not tell us when this particular bus was last inspected. However, our cameras caught a sticker issued by THP showing that it was last checked out in July, but it's not clear of which year.

We were curious to know what kind of problems these buses are checked for during maintenance.

“We're looking for brakes; we're looking for tires, lug nuts, exhaust, the interior of the bus," Sgt. Alan Bailey said. "We're looking to make sure seats are in good condition, and we're making sure there are no sharp or protruding objects inside the bus."

Not all buses are inspected each year. Only buses over 15-years-old are inspected twice a year.

Sgt. Bailey said his office is in charge of inspecting more than 1,000 buses in 12 southeast Tennessee counties, including Hamilton County.

No one was hurt during the incident. The bus in question is now undergoing maintenance. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting

    1 hurt in Ryan Street shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-23 05:28:42 GMT
    Police investigate early morning shooting.Police investigate early morning shooting.

    According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street. 

    More

    According to Chattanooga Police, one person has been hurt in a shooting late Monday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Ryan Street. 

    More

  • TBI weighs in on Gov. Haslam's statewide opioid plan

    TBI weighs in on Gov. Haslam's statewide opioid plan

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-01-23 05:01:35 GMT

    As the nation tries to tackle the opioid epidemic, Tennessee officials say Governor Haslam's 10 point plan is a step in the right direction. 

    More

    As the nation tries to tackle the opioid epidemic, Tennessee officials say Governor Haslam's 10 point plan is a step in the right direction. 

    More

  • Abandoned home catches fire

    Abandoned home catches fire

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-23 03:35:23 GMT

    Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire Monday night. 

    More

    Walden's Ridge Emergency Services and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to a house fire Monday night. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.