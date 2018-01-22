Cops: Maine man punches self in face to avoid sobriety test - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cops: Maine man punches self in face to avoid sobriety test

Posted: Updated:
Brian Fogg was charged with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief. AP photo Brian Fogg was charged with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief. AP photo

BELFAST, ME(AP) - Police in Maine have accused a man of punching himself in the face three times to avoid a sobriety test.

Police in the town of Belfast say they found 27-year-old Brian Fogg in his car, stuck in a ditch last week.

WGME-TV reports police said when they tried to test for his blood-alcohol level, Fogg punched himself in the face, causing himself to bleed. Police tended to his injuries instead of giving him the test, but later charged him with operating under the influence, falsifying physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Fogg's been released on bail. He has an unpublished number and it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.