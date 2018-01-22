US Olympic Team unveils opening ceremony uniforms

The U.S. Olympic team is heading to Pyeongchang, South Korea, in style with the coolest warming outfits at the opening ceremony parade on Feb. 9.

Ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani and bobsledder Aja Evans helped unveil the Polo Ralph Lauren-designed techwear uniform Monday on NBC's "Today" show. The innovative red, white and blue down parkas are embedded with wearable heating technology, giving athletes a jolt of toasty warm at the touch of a button.

"Ralph Lauren has effortlessly woven style and functionality into the opening ceremony uniform for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams," Lisa Baird, U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer told "Today." "The revolutionary design will keep American athletes warm as they proudly walk through the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony."

The uniforms' heating systems are made from electronic-printed conductive inks, which are printed in the shape of an American flag in carbon and silver ink, according to “Today.” The flag is connected to a battery pack that has three heat settings for athletes to choose from.

"The jackets are amazing," Alex Shibutani said.

The patriotic togs also features a slim jean with moto-inspired seaming, an intarsia-knit wool sweater, a navy wool ski hat with "Team USA" lettering, a USA-themed navy bandanna, brown suede gloves with fringe and beading and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams for its sixth Olympic Games. The closing ceremony uniform, which also reflects Polo's iconic all-American style, was unveiled in November .

The Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA collection is available in select Ralph Lauren retail stores, at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the U.S. Olympic team.