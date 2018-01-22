Audit: TennCare paid $2.7m over 7 years for dead patients

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More
It was later in their lives that the California parents accused of torturing their 13 children began experimenting with different religions and started to “sow those wild oats” with bizarre sexual exploration, according to a family member.More
The cruise was one its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
A Chattanooga residential and commercial developer has purchased BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's riverfront site. Riverton, LLC purchased the 210 acres on the Tennessee River for $8.1 million.More
The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.More
Signs posted at visitor information stands and restrooms stated it is not a feasible attempt to prohibit all access to NPS properties and said, "Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's own risk."More
NBC's Megyn Kelly says Jane Fonda "has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive" after the actress criticized her for bringing up the subject of plastic surgery in an interview last September.More
A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.More
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
