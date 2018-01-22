Woman missing after falling overboard on Carnival cruise line - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman missing after falling overboard on Carnival cruise line

By Kerry French, Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WRCB) -

A woman sailing on a cruise from New Orleans is missing after she reportedly went overboard into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.

Vance Gulliken, a spokesperson for the cruise line, said a 44-year-old woman “was seen going overboard” from the Carnival Triumph Sunday night. The cruise

was one its second day of a five-day cruise from New Orleans.

The spokesperson said that search and rescue operations are underway for the missing woman.

"Carnival's CARE Team is providing support and assistance to the guest's family,"Gulliken said. 

