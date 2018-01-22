Teenage girl shot in high school shooting in Texas; one suspect in custody

The school system posted the decision on Facebook.More
All of the Whitwell schools have been locked down Monday morning as authorities search for a robbery suspect.More
A Chattanooga residential and commercial developer has purchased BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's riverfront site. Riverton, LLC purchased the 210 acres on the Tennessee River for $8.1 million.More
Signs posted at visitor information stands and restrooms stated it is not a feasible attempt to prohibit all access to NPS properties and said, "Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's own risk."More
A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.More
Bobo was 20-years-old when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
Hunter Road is closed as of 8:30 a.m. Monday due to an overturned septic tank truck.More
