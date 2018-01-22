Teenage girl shot in high school shooting in Texas; one suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teenage girl shot in high school shooting in Texas; one suspect in custody


By Kerry French, Producer
ITALY, TX -

 Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
    
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas.
    
A teenage girl was shot and is in unknown condition. Another report states the girl has been rushed to the hospital..
    
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
    
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
    
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned. We will have more details as this is a developing story.

