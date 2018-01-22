UPDATE: Day 1 -Truck driver Benjamin Brewer's trial concludes first day

UPDATE: It was a big first day of testimony in the Benjamin Brewer trial.

The Kentucky truck driver is charged with killing six people and hurting six others in a crash on I-75 North in Ooltewah in 2015.

The biggest piece of evidence centered around recorded statements Brewer made to police hours after the crash.

In the statements when asked about what happened, he said, "I saw brake lights; I tried to hit my brakes; I didn't have brakes; I tried to veer left."

Dashcam video shows Benjamin Brewer holding his head in the back of a police car moments after the crash that killed six people.

Jurors heard Brewer's demeanor described differently by Lisa Martin, the woman who drew his blood that night.



"He then said, "Can I go home? They won't let me go home," Martin said. "I just looked at him. Of course, I can't answer that. I said lets get the blood drawn and let an officer decide. He said, 'What's done is done. I can't undo it.'"Martin testified.

A tearful testimony came from witness Tina Close as she described dealing with the emotional impact of the crash more than two years later.

“There was a semi coming behind us in our lane very fast,” Close said.

Other witnesses described seeing Brewer driving recklessly before the crash

“I tried to catch him," witness Curtis Caulder said. "I was wanting to call his company to let them know how he was driving his truck, tailgating people and driving way over the posted speed limit."

The defense tried to poke holes in Caulder’s testimony, saying his account doesn’t match his previous statements.

The case hinges on whether or not Brewer was high on meth at the time of the crash. Prosecutors say he was, but the defense says something else caused the crash.

“The most likely and sensible explanation for this accident is that Benjamin Brewer dozed off behind the wheel,” Defense Attorney Erinn O’Leary said during opening statements.

It will be up to a jury from Davidson County to decide Brewer’s fate.

Testimony resumes Tuesday at 9 AM.

Benjamin Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide from the crash. There are six other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison.

Brewer failed to stop his semi as he approached traffic at the Ooltewah I-75 exit and slammed into several cars. Brewer later tested positive for meth.

A jury of 12 men and four women were chosen from Nashville and brought to Chattanooga to hear the case.

They will be sequestered, with no access to the internet or other media, for the duration of the trial.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

We are now hearing from Lisa Martin. She drew Benjamin Brewer’s blood the day of the crash. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

“You could smell burnt flesh. Diesel, metallic. It was just debris everywhere. Car parts, fire extinguishers, blood, glass. It was pretty overwhelming.” Powerful description from witness. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Humphries says he doesn't remember much from the crash. Said he woke up in the back of the ambulance, didn't know what happened. Suffered a cut on his head. Required staples. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Ryan Humphries is now on the stand. He was hurt in the crash. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/EQJdtHtIxw — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Nancy Stanley is on the witness stand now. She and her husband were involved in the crash. Says she was on her way to meet family in Gatlinburg. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/uSwKFnAczl — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Stanley says they were hit so hard from the impact, both of the seats they were sitting in broke and they both fell backwards. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

We are getting a look at Brewer’s demeanor moments after the crash. Seen holding head, throwing hands in the air, waving that it’s hot in back of patrol car. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/rBdIIALxhv — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Trooper testifies speed limit at crash site is 65 mph for cars and 55 mph for trucks. State says Brewer was going 80 at the time of the crash. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

“In my 20 years it was the worst traffic scene I’ve ever saw.” @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018