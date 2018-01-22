DAY 1: The trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer

The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.

Benjamin Brewer is charged with 6 counts of vehicular homicide from the crash; there are 6 other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison.

Brewer failed to stop his semi as he approached traffic at the Ooltewah I-75 exit and slammed into several cars. Brewer later tested positive for meth.

A jury of 12 men and four women were chosen from Nashville and brought to Chattanooga to hear the case.

They will be sequestered, with no access to the internet or other media, for the duration of the trial.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

Trooper testifies speed limit at crash site is 65 mph for cars and 55 mph for trucks. State says Brewer was going 80 at the time of the crash. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

This is a picture of the front of Brewer’s truck. There is a vehicle stuck to the front of it. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/N7PdlUWHFK — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

First picture shown in the crash. Witness says he can’t tell what kind of car it is. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/XLWXOglqnv — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

"The crash scene was so bad, I couldn't handle it anymore. Lots of cars, lots of people dead." Caulder testifies. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Prosecutor Crystle Carrion is giving opening statements. Says jury hear from 4 people hurt in crash. Says Brewer was high on meth going 80 mph zig zagging in and out of traffic when crash happened. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Right now, the judging is giving the jury some preliminary instructions and explaining how the trial will go. It’s expected to last 5-6 days. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018

Hamilton Co. District Attorney Gen. Neal Pinkston is reading the charges against Brewer. 12 total. The judge dropped one of the charges last week related to allegedly altering log books. Judge said he will allow subject matter during testimony so jurors get complete story. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) January 22, 2018