DAY 1: The trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DAY 1: The trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Truck driver Benjamin brewer walks into the courtroom during a previous hearing. Truck driver Benjamin brewer walks into the courtroom during a previous hearing.

The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.

Benjamin Brewer is charged with 6 counts of vehicular homicide from the crash; there are 6 other charges related to injuries from the crash. If convicted, Brewer faces up to 72 years in prison. 

Brewer failed to stop his semi as he approached traffic at the Ooltewah I-75 exit and slammed into several cars. Brewer later tested positive for meth.

A jury of 12 men and four women were chosen from Nashville and brought to Chattanooga to hear the case.

They will be sequestered, with no access to the internet or other media, for the duration of the trial.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is in the courtroom and tweeting live updates from the trial. Her posts can be seen below.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.