Whitwell schools locked down as search continues for armed suspect

By WRCB Staff
WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) -

All of the Whitwell schools have been locked down Monday morning as authorities search for an armed robbery suspect. One of the two suspects is in custody.

The two Rutherford county armed robbery suspects were involved in a Friday night robbery at a market store near Almaville.

Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.

The suspects crashed their vehicle, one was detained, the other is still on the run.

They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them but call local law enforcement instead. 

Parents should call the school if they want to get in contact with students.

