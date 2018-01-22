UPDATE: Search resumes for robbery suspect in Marion Co.; Whitwell schools closed

UPDATE: After a full day of searching for robbery suspect Dewayne Halfacre, the search resumed Wednesday with U.S. Marshals joining forces with local law enforcement teams.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the search for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre was called off shortly after 8:00 p.m. eastern time Tuesday.

Halfacre is still on the run and has been placed on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says the search for a robbery suspect has ended for the night.

Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell is following the search for 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre and says Highways 283 and 28 have reopened.

Sheriff Burnett says there will still be extra officers patrolling the area for the night.

Marion County schools superintendent Mark Griffith says Whitwell elementary, middle & high schools will be closed Wednesday.

Halfacre is accused of robbing two store clerks in Almaville over the weekend.

The suspect has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted.

Family members of Halfacre tell Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell, they want him to surrender and get help with addiction.

If you know where Halfacre is, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: DeWayne Halfacre has been added to the TBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List.

The TBI released the following:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Hohenwald.

Dewayne Halfacre is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, false imprisonment and theft. Halfacre is wanted for robbing two clerks in a store in Almaville on January 19th. He also has outstanding warrants for burglary and vandalism out of Marion County, probation violation out of Moore County, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, as well as armed robbery and aggravated assault out of Georgia. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Halfacre is a 42-year-old male. He is bald with blue eyes. He’s 5’7”, and weighs 140 pounds. Halfacre has multiple scars and tattoos on his abdomen, arms, legs, chest and back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dewayne Lee Halfacre is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Students at all Whitwell schools have been released.

The search for the suspect remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: A robbery suspect on the run after a Nashville area robbery stole a Marion County corrections van and crashed it into a Dollar General in Whitwell Tuesday morning. The suspect also stole a deputy's weapon.

The suspect then fired at the deputy. Channel 3 has confirmed that all officers are okay.

Whitwell schools are on lockdown again Tuesday and their entrances are blocked while SWAT teams search for a robbery suspect. They will remain on lockdown until law enforcement tells Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith it is safe to lift it. Parents are not allowed to pick up their students during the lockdown.

Meals are being prepared to accommodate students. The superintendent says the schools are the safest places for the students to be.

Dr. Griffith doesn’t know if there will be school at all tomorrow. He’s waiting for law enforcement to let him know what’s safe for everyone.

Multiple agencies are helping with the search. THP helicopters have also been brought in to assist Hamilton County K-9s that have tracked the suspect's scent.

According to Whitwell Police, DeWayne Halfacre was spotted around Highway 283 and Highway 28 area. Highway 283 is shut down. Suck Creek Road is open for anyone traveling through the area.

Crews are knocking on doors in the

A witness tells Channel 3 that the suspect attempted to break into her home on Porter McCurry Road Tuesday morning.

Businesses around the area where the suspect was seen say they have closed while police and deputies search.

People in the area tell Channel 3 that there is a large police presence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Monday night, the search continues for one of two men who forced three Marion County Schools to go on lockdown. DeWayne Halfacre and Timothy Howell are wanted by police for a series of violent crimes throughout the region.

Howell was taken into custody Monday morning after a car crash near Highway 28 in Whitwell. The search continues for Halfacre.

The two were first wanted by deputies for an armed robbery in Rutherford County on Friday. A call about a suspicious vehicle came in Monday morning. The car fled when deputies approached. The suspects led deputies on a chase that ended when the suspects crashed the vehicle in a cow field.

Channel 3 now knows they are the main suspects for other dangerous crimes here in Tennessee Valley.

“Anyone who sees anything out of place, if there are dogs who don't usually bark begin barking, go ahead and call the police. Let us come out and take a look around the area because we still do have an individual that we don't believe is familiar with this area loose and we would like to get him in custody,” Chief of Police Mark Tillery said.

This cow field is the last spot DeWayne Halfacre and Timothy Howell were seen together. Neighbors said their car plowed through the field destroying the fence, before crashing into bushes.

Howell hid in the brush before police took him into custody. Halfacre is still nowhere to be found.

“Apparently both subjects were wanted out of two other jurisdictions on felony warrants,” Chief Tillery said.

A multi-agency search was activated. It prompted an immediate lockdown for schools in the Whitwell area.

“Due to the fact that the incident happened less than a mile from here, we just want to [use] extra caution,” said Dr. Mark Griffith of Marion County Schools.

Schools were on lockdown until the end of the day.

There is no longer an active search for Halfacre. Police aren't sure where he is, but they say they've thoroughly searched the area.

"We were actually able to locate two BB pistols inside the vehicle," Chief Tillery said. "Indications from statements he made as we were taking him into custody we no longer believe him to be armed."

Timothy Howell is now in the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with any information about Halfacre is asked to contact the police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Whitwell Police say the suspect they are looking for is no longer armed.

The Whitwell Police Chief says that the suspects were involved in a "criminal act" in South Pittsburg Monday morning.

Around 3 am, a call came in that a suspicious car was lingering around a funeral home. When police arrived to check out the situation, the two suspects fled.

Schools in Whitwell remain on lockdown.

PREVIOUS STORY: As the Whitwell schools wrestle with the lockdown as police search for an armed robbery suspect, staff members are positioned at the entrances of the schools until the lockdown is lifted.

Members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Whitwell Police Dept., and Marion County Sheriff's Office are all involved in the search.

PREVIOUS STORY: All of the Whitwell schools have been locked down Monday morning as authorities search for an armed robbery suspect. One of the two suspects is in custody.

The two Rutherford county armed robbery suspects were involved in a Friday night robbery at a market store near Almaville.

Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.

The suspects crashed their vehicle, one was detained, the other is still on the run.

They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them but call local law enforcement instead.

Parents should call the school if they want to get in contact with students.