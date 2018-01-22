UPDATE: Robbery suspect on the loose after stealing deputy's car, weapon

UPDATE: A robbery suspect on the run after a Nashville area robbery stole a Marion County corrections van and crashed it into a Dollar General in Whitwell Tuesday morning. The suspect also stole a deputy's weapon and fired at him. Channel 3 has confirmed that all officers are OK.

All three Whitwell schools are on lockdown again Tuesday while SWAT teams search for a robbery suspect.

Multiple agencies are helping with the search. THP helicopters have also been brought in to assist Hamilton County K-9s that have tracked the suspect's scent.

According to Whitwell Police, DeWayne Halfacre was spotted around Highway 283 and Highway 28 area. Highway 283 is shut down.

A witness tells Channel 3 that the suspect attempted to break into her home.

Businesses around the area where the suspect was seen say they have closed while police and deputies search.

People in the area tell Channel 3 that there is a large police presence.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more becomes available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Monday night, the search continues for one of two men who forced three Marion County Schools to go on lockdown. DeWayne Halfacre and Timothy Howell are wanted by police for a series of violent crimes throughout the region.

Howell was taken into custody Monday morning after a car crash near Highway 28 in Whitwell. The search continues for Halfacre.

The two were first wanted by deputies for an armed robbery in Rutherford County on Friday. A call about a suspicious vehicle came in Monday morning. The car fled when deputies approached. The suspects led deputies on a chase that ended when the suspects crashed the vehicle in a cow field.

Channel 3 now knows they are the main suspects for other dangerous crimes here in Tennessee Valley.

“Anyone who sees anything out of place, if there are dogs who don't usually bark begin barking, go ahead and call the police. Let us come out and take a look around the area because we still do have an individual that we don't believe is familiar with this area loose and we would like to get him in custody,” Chief of Police Mark Tillery said.

This cow field is the last spot DeWayne Halfacre and Timothy Howell were seen together. Neighbors said their car plowed through the field destroying the fence, before crashing into bushes.

Howell hid in the brush before police took him into custody. Halfacre is still nowhere to be found.

“Apparently both subjects were wanted out of two other jurisdictions on felony warrants,” Chief Tillery said.

A multi-agency search was activated. It prompted an immediate lockdown for schools in the Whitwell area.

“Due to the fact that the incident happened less than a mile from here, we just want to [use] extra caution,” said Dr. Mark Griffith of Marion County Schools.

Schools were on lockdown until the end of the day.

There is no longer an active search for Halfacre. Police aren't sure where he is, but they say they've thoroughly searched the area.

"We were actually able to locate two BB pistols inside the vehicle," Chief Tillery said. "Indications from statements he made as we were taking him into custody we no longer believe him to be armed."

Timothy Howell is now in the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with any information about Halfacre is asked to contact the police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Whitwell Police say the suspect they are looking for is no longer armed.

The Whitwell Police Chief says that the suspects were involved in a "criminal act" in South Pittsburg Monday morning.

Around 3 am, a call came in that a suspicious car was lingering around a funeral home. When police arrived to check out the situation, the two suspects fled.

Schools in Whitwell remain on lockdown.

PREVIOUS STORY: As the Whitwell schools wrestle with the lockdown as police search for an armed robbery suspect, staff members are positioned at the entrances of the schools until the lockdown is lifted.

Members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Whitwell Police Dept., and Marion County Sheriff's Office are all involved in the search.

PREVIOUS STORY: All of the Whitwell schools have been locked down Monday morning as authorities search for an armed robbery suspect. One of the two suspects is in custody.

The two Rutherford county armed robbery suspects were involved in a Friday night robbery at a market store near Almaville.

Arrests warrants have been obtained for Dewayne Halfacre, 42, and Timothy “Timbo” Howell, 52.

The suspects crashed their vehicle, one was detained, the other is still on the run.

They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them but call local law enforcement instead.

Parents should call the school if they want to get in contact with students.