USAA to help members during government shutdown

By Kerry French, Producer
USAA stands ready to assist its members during the government shutdown.

In a statement on their website, USAA is prepared to offer a no-interest payroll advance loan to military members in the event the shutdown disrupts military pay on Feb. 1.

In addition, USAA offers a number of other solutions, such as special payment arrangements, to help members who find themselves in financial distress due to a disruption in federal payments.

USAA has already started emailing eligible members with information about how to sign up. For more information you can log on to USAA website.

