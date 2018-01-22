Tennessee governor to unveil opioid plan Monday

The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.More
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.More
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More
A Chattanooga residential and commercial developer has purchased BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's riverfront site. Riverton, LLC purchased the 210 acres on the Tennessee River for $8.1 million.More
A Chattanooga residential and commercial developer has purchased BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's riverfront site. Riverton, LLC purchased the 210 acres on the Tennessee River for $8.1 million.More
A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.More
A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.More
Signs posted at visitor information stands and restrooms stated it is not a feasible attempt to prohibit all access to NPS properties and said, "Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's own risk."More
Signs posted at visitor information stands and restrooms stated it is not a feasible attempt to prohibit all access to NPS properties and said, "Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's own risk."More
Bobo was 20-years-old when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.More
Bobo was 20-years-old when she disappeared from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014 in woods not far from her home.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game. But before they did, the "Crisco Cops," as the workers called themselves, were out to keep things smooth -- literally.More
Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game. But before they did, the "Crisco Cops," as the workers called themselves, were out to keep things smooth -- literally.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he's accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.More
A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he's accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.More
Harwell has said the opioid workload might include securing more money for rehabilitation and drug court programs and state investigators.More
Harwell has said the opioid workload might include securing more money for rehabilitation and drug court programs and state investigators.More