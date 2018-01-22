Hunter Road closed to overturned truck - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hunter Road closed to overturned truck

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hunter Road is closed as of 8:30 a.m. Monday due to an overturned septic tank truck.

According to Chattanooga Fire Department, from Hilltop to Ooltewah-Harrison Road will be closed for the cleanup. It is expected to take several hours.

The driver was taken to the hospital. 

Chattanooga Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.