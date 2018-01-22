North Carolina's State Representative refuses pay during shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) sent a letter to Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, refusing his salary for the duration of the government shutdown.

“As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example," Walker said. "Today, I wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House refusing my salary as well. Our heroes deserve better than this.”

Read the full letter below.

Dear Mr. Kiko,

I have been informed that despite a lapse of appropriations and current government shutdown, Members of Congress will continue receiving their salary.

Please withhold my pay until an appropriations agreement has taken effect.

Sincerely,

Mark Walker

Member of Congress